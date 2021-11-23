Advertisement

Hundreds of Samaritan’s registered nurses getting 14 percent raise

Samaritan Medical Center

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More than 400 registered nurses at Samaritan Health are getting a 14 percent pay raise.

Members of the the New York State Nurses Association union voted Monday on a significant wage adjustment.

Samaritan Health announced Tuesday the union ratified the deal.

Under the agreement, the starting wage for RNs is increased from $30.41 to $34.67 an hour.

The pay hike will be retroactive to August 1 and affects 408 RNs at Samaritan Medical Center.

“Samaritan is pleased that this pay change for our dedicated nurses will ensure its RNs are paid rates well within the competitive range for our region,” SMC said in a news release.

The average full-time Samaritan RN earns approximately $82,500 a year.

We’ll be updating this story throughout the afternoon.

