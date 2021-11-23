Advertisement

South Jeff to be closed Tuesday, Nov 23rd

The electronic sign outside the South Jefferson school district, summer 2021.
The electronic sign outside the South Jefferson school district, summer 2021.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - South Jefferson Central School District reports 10 people have tested positive for the virus from late last week until now.

This information coming from the district’s website.

A post on the site points to staffing shortages and COVID cases impacting those departments, and the district as a whole as to why it will have to go remote Tuesday, November 23rd.

The post lists information for people to know, you can find more details here.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Two ejected in Gouverneur crash
ATV Accident
1 killed, 1 injured in Gouverneur ATV crash
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Parts of Interstate 81 southbound are closed after a 2-vehicle crash in Watertown near the...
State Police: Motorist driving on wrong side of highway caused serious I-81 crash
Efforts continue in Ogdensburg as community members hope to save the correctional facility...
Protesters in Ogdensburg fight for the prison

Latest News

WWNY Your Turn: feedback on PESH probe, weed sales & donated Xmas tree
WWNY St. Lawrence County works to get smoke, CO alarms to elderly
WWNY Probe finds ‘overwhelming evidence’ of misconduct by Cuomo
WWNY Nursing home visitors see fewer restrictions to see loved ones