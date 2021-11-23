South Jeff to be closed Tuesday, Nov 23rd

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - South Jefferson Central School District reports 10 people have tested positive for the virus from late last week until now.

This information coming from the district’s website.

A post on the site points to staffing shortages and COVID cases impacting those departments, and the district as a whole as to why it will have to go remote Tuesday, November 23rd.

The post lists information for people to know, you can find more details here.

