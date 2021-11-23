Thomas “Tom” Sepanski, 67, of Norwood

Tom passed peacefully in his home late Saturday evening November 20, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Thomas “Tom” Sepanski, 67, a resident of 15 Maple Street, Norwood, will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Burial will be held in Cedar River Cemetery, Indian Lake following the services at 1:30 p.m. A calling hour will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 10 on Friday. Tom passed peacefully in his home late Saturday evening November 20, 2021.

Tom moved to 15 Maple St. IRA in May of 2019. He attend the Jefferson-St. Lawrence ARC in house day habilitation program. Prior to moving to Maple, Tom lived in the SUNMOUNT Kirkville Rd IRA and the Walker Rd IRA in Long Lake, NY and attend the Sunmount Long Lake Day Hab. He enjoyed relaxing in his recliner and listening to music/TV while having blanket over his head. His favorite movie was Mary Poppins. Thomas is survived by his many friends he has made throughout the SUNMOUNT community in both Long Lake and Norwood. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Thomas Sepanski.

