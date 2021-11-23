Tomorrow’s Health: rideshare benefits, clinical trials diversity & thankless kids

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Using ridesharing apps like Uber and Lyft may lead to fewer drunk-driving accidents.

A new CDC-funded study looked at statistics out of Chicago.

Researchers found the number of rideshare trips near a crash site was associated with lower odds that the crash was alcohol-related.

The study showed that even one rideshare trip per square mile cut the chances of a drunk-driving crash.

Clinical trials diversity

More diverse patients need to be included in some clinical trials.

That’s according a new study published in a journal from the American Cancer Society that found Black and Hispanic patients were underrepresented in colorectal, lung, and prostate cancer trials.

Women were also under-represented in trials for colorectal and lung cancer.

Thankless kids

This Thanksgiving many parents say their children just aren’t as thankful as they should be.

A new national poll from the University of Michigan found that four in five parents agree that kids are not grateful for what they have.

More than half of the parents surveyed worry they’re giving their children too much.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.