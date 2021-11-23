Turkeys given away in Watertown as part of state program

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Urban Mission gave away 100 turkeys Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving.

It was part of the Nourish New York program, which was signed into law over the weekend by Governor Kathy Hochul.

Local officials handed out the turkeys and some desserts too.

Mission Executive Director Dawn Cole says the extra turkeys are crucial this year.

“The price of turkeys has been, you know, higher than normal, which has led to fewer donations of incoming turkeys. So, we weren’t able to help very many families,” she said.

The state distributed 3,200 turkeys across the state through the Nourish New York program.

