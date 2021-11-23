Advertisement

Ty B. Fuller, 24, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Ty B. Fuller, age 24, of Gouverneur, passed away on November 20, 2021 due to injuries received in an accident.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Gouverneur Community Center on Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Ty was born on August 15, 1997 in Ogdensburg to Donald S. Fuller and Tammy (White) June. He graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 2016 and worked as a construction laborer for Zack Forsythe, AJ Tully, and F&F Contracting in Gouverneur.

Ty’s passion was fishing. He loved to “Send It!”, driving snowmobiles, 4-wheelers, and trucks (lifted, of course). He also enjoyed hunting.

His survivors include his parents, Donald Fuller of Dekalb, Tammy and Damon June of Richville, grandparents, Mary and Donald Fuller, and Catherine Benware, his sister and brother-in-law, Shania and Brian Jolley, and his niece, Ellie Jolley.

He is predeceased by his grandfather, Paul “Smokey” White.

Donations in memory of Ty may be made to the Bob Davis Fishing Derby, Trout Lake Rod and Gun Club, PO Box 174, Edwards NY 13635.

