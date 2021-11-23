Volunteers called to battle fire in town of Fine

TOWN OF FINE, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a blaze in the town of Fine late Tuesday afternoon.

It’s miles in the woods, west of Star Lake near the Aldrich Fish and Game Club.

St. Lawrence County emergency officials said it appears to be a camp and that no one was there.

The call came in that the building was full of fire. That address is 84 Aldrich Road.

Star Lake and Harrisville fire departments were believed to be on scene.

