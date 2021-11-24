Advertisement

193 new COVID cases, but no new deaths

wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis counties reported 193 new COVID cases Wednesday. But no one died, and the number of people hospitalized didn’t change much.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

The county reported 72 new cases, bringing the total since the pandemic began in March, 2020 to 12,691. The number of people hospitalized went up by one, from 17 to 18, and the number of people in isolation went from 715 to 737.

But the number of deaths stayed at 128.

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY

Like Jefferson County, the number of deaths didn’t move - 142. Likewise, the number of people in the hospital stayed the same at 20. County officials reported 92 new cases, bringing the pandemic total to 14,325. There are 598 active cases in the county.

LEWIS COUNTY

The number of people hospitalized went down by one, from 14 to 13. 29 new cases were reported, bringing the pandemic total for Lewis County to 3,746. 174 people are in isolation - and the number of deaths did not go up, staying at 37.

If you follow the numbers, know that they’ll be hit or miss for the rest of the week. Jefferson County will not report any new numbers until next Monday. St. Lawrence County will report numbers on Friday which will include the THanksgiving holiday. We’re not sure what Lewis County is doing.

