Alice M. Zaffery, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Alice M. Zaffery passed away on November 21, 2021 at Samaritan Keep Home where she resided for the last two years.

Alice was born June 1, 1925 in Kavala, Greece, daughter of John and Helen Sgorou. She was educated in Greece, but was unable to finish her university degree to be a French teacher because of the war.

She married Peter K. Zaferiades (Zaffery) on April 24, 1955 in Greece. They came to the United States and resided in Watertown, New York. She became an American citizen after a few years.

Alice was very active in the St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church where she held a lot of different positions. She was secretary and president of the Ladies of St. Barbara Pheloptohos Society for many years. She also served on the board of trustees for three years and was a Sunday school teacher. Alice was very instrumental in preparing and baking for the famous Greek Pastry Sales, as well as setting up for various Greek holidays.

Alice and her husband owned a few restaurants in Watertown, where Alice was the waitress and Peter was the cook.

Alice loved her church, her family, her grandchildren and was so very proud to be a grandmother to six great grandsons.

She was very sociable and was loved by many. She was always called Yia Yia (Grandmother) by a lot of people.

Alice is survived by a daughter, Lydia Lloyd (Rick), her three grandsons, Peter (Marlee) Thomas (Lauren) and Aaron (Lauren) who all reside in Florida. She was so blessed to be a great grandmother of six great grandsons, Mavryck, Nicklas, Hudson, Grayson, Everett, and Liam. She is also survived by a sister, “Marouska” Smarianakis Heraklion, Greece. Two nephews Yiannis (John) and Michael, Smarianakis, Greece. As well as many other relatives.

Alice resided with Stephanie Lloyd and her great grandsons Mavryck, Nicklas and Grayson, who cared for her for several years. Alice had a deep love for Stephanie and the boys. Living with them brought great joy to her life. She was close to Amy McEathron who is a very good friend to her daughter Lydia.

Alice was very proud of her Greek Heritage, as well as traditional holidays, she made sure they were passed down to her daughter, grandsons and great grandsons.

Alice is predeceased by her parents, her husband Peter, and her brother-in-law Michael Smarianakis.

The family wants to thank the Samaritan Keep Nurses who took care of Alice on the second and sixth floors. They were all remarkable and made Alice feel loved and she loved them.

Calling hours will be December 10, 2021 form 4-7 pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A Trisagion service will begin at 10 am Saturday at the funeral home, with a 10:30 service at St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church with Fr. Philip Yanulis officiating. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery beside her husband Peter. Contributions may be made to St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church,502 Franklin Street, Watertown, NY 13601

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

