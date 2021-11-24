Advertisement

Allen A. Cannan, 79, of Natural Bridge

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Allen A. Cannan, 79, of Avery Road died peacefully on November 24, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family and Jefferson County Hospice.

Allen was born on August 4, 1942 in Lowville, New York to the late John H. & Lucy Mary (Wright) Cannan.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.  Condolences in his memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

