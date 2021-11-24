Advertisement

Braggin’ Rights: a northern pike & 2 trout

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - Our first photo comes from Lisa Stephenson. She says she caught the 25-inch, 5-pound northern pike on the Indian river in early October.

Also catching fish lately is Mike Miller in Dexter. They include a steelhead trout that he says was released after the picture was taken.

He also sent us a photo of a nice brown trout, which Mike says was his first fish on the centerpin. This fish was also released.

If you have a photo of the game you shot or the trophy you landed, you can share it with us via Send It To 7 on our website or on our mobile app.

Be sure to include who’s in the photo, what we’re looking at, and when and where the picture was taken.

The segment airs each Tuesday on First @ 5.

You can browse all our Braggin’ Rights submissions below.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty B. Fuller, age 24, of Gouverneur, passed away on November 20, 2021 due to injuries received...
Ty B. Fuller, 24, of Gouverneur
COVID-19
COVID infection rates climb locally, mask mandate discussed
Lewis County General Hospital has a new logo, a new promise, and a new name.
Shambo moves practice from Harrisville to Beaver Falls
The electronic sign outside the South Jefferson school district, summer 2021.
South Jeff to be closed Tuesday, Nov 23rd
A father identifed as 34-year-old Vicente Robles faces a misdemeanor count of battery after he...
Caught on camera: Dad tackles referee during teen son’s soccer game

Latest News

Braggin' Rights
Braggin' Rights
Sunday Sports: A battle of the Potsdam teams on the hardwood
SUNY Potsdam hosted Clarkson on the hardwood Sunday.
Sunday Sports: A battle of the Potsdam teams on the hardwood
The lone remaining north country football team left in the state playoffs were in action...
Saturday Sports: OFA football season ends in defeat to Schuylerville