Advertisement

Charles J. Loschke, Jr., 94, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Charles J. Loschke, Jr., 94, of Watertown
Charles J. Loschke, Jr., 94, of Watertown(WWNY)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Charles J. Loschke, Jr., 94, passed away at Samaritan Keep Home, with his family by his side, on November 24, 2021, where he had been a resident since 2019.

Mr. Loschke was born August 26, 1927, in New York City, son of Charles J. Sr. and Annie (Schmitt) Loschke. He graduated from East New York High School in 1943 and while working he attended and received his engineering degree from New York 2 University in Manhattan. From 1946 until 1952 Mr. Loschke was a Chief Engineer in the United States Navy, serving during WWII and Korea.

On July 21, 2001, he married June O. Abell in Pennsylvania. Mrs. Loschke died September 8, 2013.

Mr. Loschke was a manager for New York Telephone company for thirty-eight years. He also owned and operated CJ Arms and Antiques in Woodhaven, CT, Ozone Park NY and Pennsylvania.,

Surviving are his children, Joyce (Rick) Flanders, Chaumont, Karen (Tony) Heinricks, Hockessin, DE and Mark (Lisa) Overton, Sea Brook, TX, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A brother Harold T. Loschke died before him.

There will be no calling hours or funeral, by Mr. Loschke’s request. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
David M. Bigelow, 64, Watertown
The "new" bridge on Jones Road in Hopkinton is really an old bridge, saved by the St. Lawrence...
Old bridge gets new life in Hopkinton
Francis A. Phelps, 85, of Rutland Center
Francis A. Phelps, 85, of Rutland Center
Candles
Allen A. Cannan, 79, of Natural Bridge

Obituaries

wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
193 new COVID cases, but no new deaths
Thanksgiving meals, ready for the oven at Watertown's Salvation Army.
Thanksgiving prep: a pinch of seasoning, a lot of care
City fire crews were called to a fire at 121 William Street in Watertown Wednesday morning.
Apartment building, damaged by fire, faces condemnation
Alice M. Zaffery passed away on November 21, 2021 at Samaritan Keep Home where she resided for...
Alice M. Zaffery, of Watertown
Candles
Sheila M. Briant, 69, of Evans Mills
Gerald J. “Jerry” Gray, 68, passed away after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease on Monday,
Gerald J. “Jerry” Gray, 68, of Helena