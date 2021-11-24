Charles J. Loschke, Jr., 94, of Watertown (WWNY)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Charles J. Loschke, Jr., 94, passed away at Samaritan Keep Home, with his family by his side, on November 24, 2021, where he had been a resident since 2019.

Mr. Loschke was born August 26, 1927, in New York City, son of Charles J. Sr. and Annie (Schmitt) Loschke. He graduated from East New York High School in 1943 and while working he attended and received his engineering degree from New York 2 University in Manhattan. From 1946 until 1952 Mr. Loschke was a Chief Engineer in the United States Navy, serving during WWII and Korea.

On July 21, 2001, he married June O. Abell in Pennsylvania. Mrs. Loschke died September 8, 2013.

Mr. Loschke was a manager for New York Telephone company for thirty-eight years. He also owned and operated CJ Arms and Antiques in Woodhaven, CT, Ozone Park NY and Pennsylvania.,

Surviving are his children, Joyce (Rick) Flanders, Chaumont, Karen (Tony) Heinricks, Hockessin, DE and Mark (Lisa) Overton, Sea Brook, TX, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A brother Harold T. Loschke died before him.

There will be no calling hours or funeral, by Mr. Loschke’s request. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

