Demerise Katheryn Perrault Cheesman, 80, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Demerise Katheryn Perrault Cheesman, 80, passed away early Tuesday morning at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, in Ogdensburg.

She was born July 24, 1941 in Utica, NY, daughter of William R. and Kathryn Czerniak Perrault. She graduated from New York Mills High School in 1959 and attended college at Morrisville Ag & Tech.

She married Robert G. Cheesman on December 31, 1960 at St. Mary’s Church in New York Mills, NY.

The couple moved to Rochester, MN, where Deb worked as a medical secretary for seven years. After moving back to Yorkville, NY, she worked as a school bus driver for Whitesboro Central School, a secretary at General Electric, and was owner/operator of the Brookside Tavern in Ilion, with her husband, Bob. In 1990, Debbie and Bob moved to Alexandria Bay, where she worked as front desk manager and in sales department for Edgewood Resort, and then for Redwood National Bank, before retiring.

Mr. Cheesman passed away on February 9, 2013.

Deb was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed music and dancing, crocheting, fishing on the River, and was an avid reader.

She is survived by a son, Glenn W. Cheesman, Redwood, NY, a daughter, Shelley (David) Gregory, Fredericksburg, VA, three grandchildren, Shannon Cheesman, Jillian (Ben) Neuhaus and Ellen Gregory and one great granddaughter, Ellie Marie Torchia .

Calling hours will be Friday, November 26th, from 2-4 pm at the Costello Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 4 pm, with Rev. Mel Burrows, officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in Deb’s name to the Alexandria Bay Rescue Squad, 110 Walton Street, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

