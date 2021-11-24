Advertisement

Ealien F. (Cota) Vrooman, 87, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Ealien F. (Cota) Vrooman, 87, of State Street in Carthage and formerly of Madrid, passed away...
Ealien F. (Cota) Vrooman, 87, of State Street in Carthage and formerly of Madrid, passed away on November 21, 2021 after a lengthy illness.(Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Ealien F. (Cota) Vrooman, 87, of State Street in Carthage and formerly of Madrid, passed away on November 21, 2021 after a lengthy illness.  She was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Ealien was born in Canton, New York on July 30, 1934 to Howard and Beatrice (Day) Cota of Madrid.  She graduated from Madrid Central School and went on to work as a waitress and bartender for various locations in the North Country.

On February 28, 1991 she married Harold G. Vrooman in West Carthage.  Harold died on July 21, 2009.

Throughout the years, Ealien enjoyed spending time with friends at the local Legion, often playing the pull tabs. She also enjoyed taking long walks to visit the cemetery where her beloved husband is, to plant flowers and keep everything in its place. She will be sadly missed by family and friends.

She is survived by a son, Terry (Emily Dumas) Cota from Manchester Maine; a daughter, Shelly (Randy) Allen of Phoenix, New York; two sisters, Ceila Murray and Pauline Murphy, both of Madrid; a stepdaughter, Wendy Sawyer; two grandsons, Steven and Troy Cota; a granddaughter, Brandi Cota and a great-grandson Brennen Cota-Boyd all of Manchester Maine; as well as a granddaughter Jessica Allen from Phoenix, New York.

Ealien is predeceased by her parents, her husband Harold Vrooman and a brother, Robert Cota.

There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.  Burial will be held in the spring in Fairview Cemetery in Carthage.

Condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Sheila M. Briant, 69, of Evans Mills
Gerald J. “Jerry” Gray, 68, passed away after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease on Monday,
Gerald J. “Jerry” Gray, 68, of Helena
Candles
Sharon L. Cowan, 51, of Watertown
Demerise Katheryn Perrault Cheesman, 80, passed away early Tuesday morning at Claxton-Hepburn...
Demerise Katheryn Perrault Cheesman, 80, of Alexandria Bay

Obituaries

The family of Stephanie C. Thibault is deeply saddened to announce her passing on Friday,...
Stephanie C. Thibault, of Massena
Sign in the window of Anchor Recovery, Watertown.
Recovering addicts to get help finding work
One of the many pumpkin pies baked in advance of Thanksgiving.
With Thanksgiving almost here, local bakers busy
jail
NY prison chief: assaults behind bars ‘extremely disturbing,’ ‘sheer savagery’
Police in DeWitt are asking for help finding 13-year-old Leah Stark, who was reported missing...
Police ask for help finding missing DeWitt teen
JCC social work program
Social work master’s degree offered through JCC