Ealien F. (Cota) Vrooman, 87, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Ealien F. (Cota) Vrooman, 87, of State Street in Carthage and formerly of Madrid, passed away on November 21, 2021 after a lengthy illness. She was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Ealien was born in Canton, New York on July 30, 1934 to Howard and Beatrice (Day) Cota of Madrid. She graduated from Madrid Central School and went on to work as a waitress and bartender for various locations in the North Country.

On February 28, 1991 she married Harold G. Vrooman in West Carthage. Harold died on July 21, 2009.

Throughout the years, Ealien enjoyed spending time with friends at the local Legion, often playing the pull tabs. She also enjoyed taking long walks to visit the cemetery where her beloved husband is, to plant flowers and keep everything in its place. She will be sadly missed by family and friends.

She is survived by a son, Terry (Emily Dumas) Cota from Manchester Maine; a daughter, Shelly (Randy) Allen of Phoenix, New York; two sisters, Ceila Murray and Pauline Murphy, both of Madrid; a stepdaughter, Wendy Sawyer; two grandsons, Steven and Troy Cota; a granddaughter, Brandi Cota and a great-grandson Brennen Cota-Boyd all of Manchester Maine; as well as a granddaughter Jessica Allen from Phoenix, New York.

Ealien is predeceased by her parents, her husband Harold Vrooman and a brother, Robert Cota.

There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. Burial will be held in the spring in Fairview Cemetery in Carthage.

