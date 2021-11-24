Enjoy ‘Maple & Mistletoe’ in Croghan this weekend
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - If you want an old-fashioned, small-town Christmas experience, come to Croghan this weekend.
Shawn Thornton and Calvin Campany were on 7 News This Morning to talk about “Maple & Mistletoe,” where Croghan businesses open their doors and invite people to shop local.
Watch the video above for their interview.
It’s from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 27 on Main Street in Croghan.
There’s a parade, a petting zoo, and two outdoor Christmas movies, “Elf” and “Home Alone.”
Find out more on the event’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.