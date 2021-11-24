Advertisement

Fire breaks out at Watertown apartment building

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - City fire crews were called to a fire at 121 William Street in Watertown Wednesday morning.

The call came in just before 7:30 a.m.

Officials arrived to find heavy flames showing from the bottom right side of the eight-unit building, which is known as the Triumph Building.

A 7 News reporter at the scene saw residents exiting the building along with many pets.

Crews from the Watertown Fire Department were there along with a heavy police presence.

William Street was blocked off between State and Academy streets.

Crews were still at the scene as of around 8:30 a.m.

