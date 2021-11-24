Advertisement

Girls’ lacrosse standouts head to Division I

By Mel Busler
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Girls’ lacrosse was in the spotlight on Tuesday with college signings at two locations.

South Jefferson was the site as three talented student-athletes signed letters of intent to attend Division I colleges on lacrosse scholarships.

First to put pen to paper was Ireland Morgia, who’s headed to Canisius College. She’s excited to be headed to western New York.

Then it was Macy Shultz’s turn. She’s taking her talents to University of Massachusetts Lowell next fall. She’s extremely happy with her choice.

The last signee at South Jefferson Tuesday was Karsyn Burnash. She has signed her letter of intent to attend the University of Connecticut. She’s ready to become a Husky.

From the varsity coach to the lower levels, they are proud of these three going Division I.

Carthage's McKenna Kobler signs a letter of intent to play lacrosse at SUNY Binghamton.
Carthage's McKenna Kobler signs a letter of intent to play lacrosse at SUNY Binghamton.(WWNY)

Also on Tuesday, McKenna Kobler signed her name in Carthage as she committed to Division I Binghamton on a lacrosse scholarship. McKenna is looking forward to showing her skills down Route 81 to the Southern Tier.

It’s a great showing for girls’ lacrosse in the area.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty B. Fuller, age 24, of Gouverneur, passed away on November 20, 2021 due to injuries received...
Ty B. Fuller, 24, of Gouverneur
COVID-19
COVID infection rates climb locally, mask mandate discussed
Lewis County General Hospital has a new logo, a new promise, and a new name.
Shambo moves practice from Harrisville to Beaver Falls
The electronic sign outside the South Jefferson school district, summer 2021.
South Jeff to be closed Tuesday, Nov 23rd
A father identifed as 34-year-old Vicente Robles faces a misdemeanor count of battery after he...
Caught on camera: Dad tackles referee during teen son’s soccer game

Latest News

Clarkson's Mariah Benevedes is about to score for 3 in a women's basketball contest Tuesday...
Highlights & scores: women’s college basketball
Girls' lacrosse standouts head to Division I
Braggin' Rights
Braggin’ Rights: a northern pike & 2 trout
Highlights & scores: women's college basketball