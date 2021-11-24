Girls’ lacrosse standouts head to Division I

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Girls’ lacrosse was in the spotlight on Tuesday with college signings at two locations.

South Jefferson was the site as three talented student-athletes signed letters of intent to attend Division I colleges on lacrosse scholarships.

First to put pen to paper was Ireland Morgia, who’s headed to Canisius College. She’s excited to be headed to western New York.

Then it was Macy Shultz’s turn. She’s taking her talents to University of Massachusetts Lowell next fall. She’s extremely happy with her choice.

The last signee at South Jefferson Tuesday was Karsyn Burnash. She has signed her letter of intent to attend the University of Connecticut. She’s ready to become a Husky.

From the varsity coach to the lower levels, they are proud of these three going Division I.

Carthage's McKenna Kobler signs a letter of intent to play lacrosse at SUNY Binghamton. (WWNY)

Also on Tuesday, McKenna Kobler signed her name in Carthage as she committed to Division I Binghamton on a lacrosse scholarship. McKenna is looking forward to showing her skills down Route 81 to the Southern Tier.

It’s a great showing for girls’ lacrosse in the area.

