Great Thanksgiving travel weather

By Beth Hall
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a bit warmer today.

It starts chilly with temperatures in the teens and 20s.

Sunny skies will warm temperatures up to around 40 by afternoon.

Clouds move in overnight. Lows will be in the low 30s.

Thanksgiving will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of afternoon rain. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

There’s a chance of rain on Black Friday. Rain could mix with snow in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

It will be in the low to mid-30s for the weekend. It will be partly sunny Saturday and Sunday with a chance of snow Saturday.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s. There’s a small chance of snow on Tuesday.

