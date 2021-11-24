Advertisement

Highlights & scores: women’s college basketball

By Mel Busler
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Women’s college basketball was on the schedule for Tuesday.

These games featuring plenty of former Section X athletes.

In the first game, Clarkson University and SUNY Canton face off.

Off the opening tip, Shanelle Borth feeds Chelsea Raven for the opening bucket. Alaina Porter dishes to Mariah Benevedes for 3. Knights lead 3-2.

Seattle Lettau puts Canton back ahead from just inside the arc. Lauren Bell fights her way inside for a bucket. In transition, the Roos’ Kennedy Allen hits the layup. Canton executes the pick-n-roll. Brianna Brousseau is wide open for the easy lay-in. Lettau connects for 2 more.

SUNY Canton pulls away for a 69-54 win over Clarkson.

Next it’s SUNY Morrisville at SUNY Potsdam Cara Walker slices to the hoop for 2.

Dyamon Hunter with a strong move to the rack, ties the game at 4-4. Alyson Crosby puts Potsdam ahead 6-4. Madison McCormick fights off a defender and feeds the trailer for the basket. McCormick to Bella Barner to Crosby for two more. She scored 21 for Potsdam. Barner for the 3-ball. McCormick also tees up the trifecta.

After leading twice by as much as 15 points, Potsdam captures its fourth-straight win, 59-56.

Tuesday’s local scores

Girls’ high school basketball

General Brown 74, South Lewis 9

Women’s college basketball

SUNY Canton 69, Clarkson 54

SUNY Potsdam 59, SUNY Morrisville 56

Women’s college hockey

St. Lawrence 5, RIT 1

SUNY Canton 7, Neumann 1

Girls’ high school hockey

Oswego 6, Alexandria 1

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty B. Fuller, age 24, of Gouverneur, passed away on November 20, 2021 due to injuries received...
Ty B. Fuller, 24, of Gouverneur
COVID-19
COVID infection rates climb locally, mask mandate discussed
Lewis County General Hospital has a new logo, a new promise, and a new name.
Shambo moves practice from Harrisville to Beaver Falls
The electronic sign outside the South Jefferson school district, summer 2021.
South Jeff to be closed Tuesday, Nov 23rd
A father identifed as 34-year-old Vicente Robles faces a misdemeanor count of battery after he...
Caught on camera: Dad tackles referee during teen son’s soccer game

Latest News

Braggin' Rights
Braggin’ Rights: a northern pike & 2 trout
Highlights & scores: women's college basketball
Braggin' Rights
Braggin' Rights
Sunday Sports: A battle of the Potsdam teams on the hardwood