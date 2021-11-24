Highlights & scores: women’s college basketball

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Women’s college basketball was on the schedule for Tuesday.

These games featuring plenty of former Section X athletes.

In the first game, Clarkson University and SUNY Canton face off.

Off the opening tip, Shanelle Borth feeds Chelsea Raven for the opening bucket. Alaina Porter dishes to Mariah Benevedes for 3. Knights lead 3-2.

Seattle Lettau puts Canton back ahead from just inside the arc. Lauren Bell fights her way inside for a bucket. In transition, the Roos’ Kennedy Allen hits the layup. Canton executes the pick-n-roll. Brianna Brousseau is wide open for the easy lay-in. Lettau connects for 2 more.

SUNY Canton pulls away for a 69-54 win over Clarkson.

Next it’s SUNY Morrisville at SUNY Potsdam Cara Walker slices to the hoop for 2.

Dyamon Hunter with a strong move to the rack, ties the game at 4-4. Alyson Crosby puts Potsdam ahead 6-4. Madison McCormick fights off a defender and feeds the trailer for the basket. McCormick to Bella Barner to Crosby for two more. She scored 21 for Potsdam. Barner for the 3-ball. McCormick also tees up the trifecta.

After leading twice by as much as 15 points, Potsdam captures its fourth-straight win, 59-56.

Tuesday’s local scores

Girls’ high school basketball

General Brown 74, South Lewis 9

Women’s college basketball

SUNY Canton 69, Clarkson 54

SUNY Potsdam 59, SUNY Morrisville 56

Women’s college hockey

St. Lawrence 5, RIT 1

SUNY Canton 7, Neumann 1

Girls’ high school hockey

Oswego 6, Alexandria 1

