Mat Opera on the Big Screen - Eurydice

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Rising American composer Matthew Aucoin brings a captivating new take on the story, with a libretto by MacArthur “Genius Grant” recipient Sarah Ruhl, adapted from her acclaimed 2003 play. The opera reimagines the familiar tale from Eurydice’s point of view. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium, leading Aucoin’s evocative music and an immersive new staging by Mary Zimmerman. Soprano Erin Morley sings the title role, opposite baritone Joshua Hopkins as Orpheus and countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński as his otherworldly alter ego.

Potsdam Roxy Theater Live 12/4 12:55 pm Encore 12/12 at 6:30 pm

Watertown Regal Cinema, at Salmon Run Mall a Fathom Event

Live 12/4 12:55 pm, Encores 12/8 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm

