Morning Checkup: Lung Cancer Awareness Month

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Detecting lung cancer early is key.

Samaritan Medical Center’s Dr. Vivian Keenan talked about Lung Cancer Awareness Month during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

Watch her interview in the video above.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in both men and women.

Screening – targeted to smokers 50 and older – is particularly important in the north country, which has a higher incidence of lung cancer than the rest of the state.

Find out more at samaritanhealth.com/pulmonology. You can also call 315-786-0245.

