Old bridge gets new life in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - A bridge that once carried cars and trucks over the Oswegatchie River in Edwards is now about to do the same thing on Jones Road in Hopkinton.

The bridge dates from the early 1900s. It was built from steel from the J&L Iron Works in Star Lake. It spanned the Oswegatchie River in Edwards for near 100 years. When replaced, the state declared the bridge historic and demanded it be preserved.

So the St. Lawrence County Highway Department held onto it - until now.

The bridge is now being put in place to span the St. Regis River on Jones Road. With luck, the work will be done in December.

It’s not just motorists who are excited. The bridge will be a key link in a snowmobile and ATV trail system that spans the north country.

“It’s our, the whole lifeline anywhere from Malone, Lake Placid, St. Regis Falls, Brasher … Everybody from every direction you can imagine: hunters, four-wheelers, snowmobilers,” said Terry Aldous, who owns the Cedar Lodge bar and restaurant.

The bridge which spanned the river for many years was declared unsafe two years ago. Since then, there’s been a temporary bridge in in place.

But the “new” bridge has a big advantage over the previous one. It’s rated to carry heavier weights. Dump trucks and heavy emergency vehicles that couldn’t cross the old bridge will be fine on this one.

And there’s just the sheer value of its history.

“There’s a lot of historic benefit in this bridge going back in - I love that part,” said Deb Christy, St. Lawrence County Snowmobile Association president.

