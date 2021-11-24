Police ask for help finding missing DeWitt teen

DEWITT, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse-area teen is missing and police believe she may be endangered.

The DeWitt Police Department is asking for help finding 13-year-old Leah Stark.

She was last seen at a residence on Hamilton Parkway in the town of DeWitt around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

She’s described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 120 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Police say it’s not clear what clothes she was wearing, although it’s likely she had on her gray ACICS running shoes.

Authorities say there’s no reason to think she was kidnapped, but she’s believed to be in danger due to her age, recent medical concerns, and the weather.

Anyone with information should call 911.

