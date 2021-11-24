Advertisement

Police ask for help finding missing DeWitt teen

Police in DeWitt are asking for help finding 13-year-old Leah Stark, who was reported missing...
Police in DeWitt are asking for help finding 13-year-old Leah Stark, who was reported missing Tuesday night,(DeWitt Police Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse-area teen is missing and police believe she may be endangered.

The DeWitt Police Department is asking for help finding 13-year-old Leah Stark.

She was last seen at a residence on Hamilton Parkway in the town of DeWitt around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

She’s described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 120 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Police say it’s not clear what clothes she was wearing, although it’s likely she had on her gray ACICS running shoes.

Authorities say there’s no reason to think she was kidnapped, but she’s believed to be in danger due to her age, recent medical concerns, and the weather.

Anyone with information should call 911.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City fire crews were called to a fire at 121 William Street in Watertown Wednesday morning.
Several displaced following Watertown apartment building fire
Ty B. Fuller, age 24, of Gouverneur, passed away on November 20, 2021 due to injuries received...
Ty B. Fuller, 24, of Gouverneur
COVID-19
COVID infection rates climb locally, mask mandate discussed
COVID vaccine
Area hospitals lose 100+ unvaccinated workers after religious exemption ruling
Lewis County General Hospital has a new logo, a new promise, and a new name.
Shambo moves practice from Harrisville to Beaver Falls

Latest News

jail
NY prison chief: assaults behind bars ‘extremely disturbing,’ ‘sheer savagery’
JCC social work program
Social work master’s degree offered through JCC
Watertown apartment building fire -- noon report
JCC social work program
JCC social work program