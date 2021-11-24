Recovering addicts to get help finding work

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A program aimed at helping find work for people recovering from addiction now has the funding it needs to get off the ground.

Anchor Recovery Center of Northern New York received $56,000 from the city Watertown last week.

It’s a grant which is part of the 2020 ‘Cares Act’ from the federal government. The Cares Act distributed billions of dollars across the country in response to an economy damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anchor Recovery’s new leader says the program involves The Workplace of Jefferson County, and Community Action Planning Council. The goal is to get people in recovery a job, and bring on a ‘case worker’ as a line of communication between employee and employer.

“In this area, we do have a high unemployment rate. We have a high homeless rate. So, getting individuals into sustainable employment will help to lower the homeless rate,” said Kelly Wright, Program Director.

Wright said that to her knowledge, this is the first program of its kind in the state.

