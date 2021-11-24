Sheila M. Briant, 69, of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Sheila M. Briant, 69, of Willow Street, passed away, Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Carthage, NY.

Born on September 30, 1952 in Syracuse, NY, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Elizabeth McArdell Cooper and she graduated from Fulton High School.

Sheila completed the licensed practical nursing program with BOCES and continued to become a registered nurse at Jefferson Community College, Watertown, NY. She was also employed by Mercy Hospital, Watertown, NY. She was also a dental hygienist in Oswego, NY, for a time

She married Donald W. Briant on October 16, 1982 at the Evans Mills United Methodist Church, with Rev. Katherine Salisbury, officiating.

Sheila was a member of Grace Wesleyan Church, Watertown, NY.

Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Donald; a sister, Margaret “Peg” Hewitt, Pillar Point, NY; a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Mary Cooper, Michigan; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Louis and Atsuko Briant, and Joseph and Charlotte Briant, all of Belleville, NY; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services will be 11 am, Friday, November 26, 2021 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Pastor Ben Mackey, of Grace Wesleyan Church, officiating. Burial will be in Evans Mills Cemetery, following services.

A calling hour will be 10-11 am prior to the service at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to any church of your choice.

