Social work master’s degree offered through JCC

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Social workers are in short supply and there’s a way to become one through a program at Jefferson Community College.

JCC’s Kylie Schell and Cory Cummings explained that the master’s degree program is taught by Nazareth College at JCC.

All you need is a bachelor’s degree in any subject and you can have your master’s in about three years. It’s about a year less if your bachelor’s degree is in social work.

The program is part time and the next one starts in August. Courses are offered during the evening.

You can find out more at sunyjefferson.edu/jhec. You can also call 315-786-2233.

