Stephanie C. Thibault, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Stephanie C. Thibault is deeply saddened to announce her passing on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Massena Hospital surrounded by her loving and devoted husband and children.

Stephanie was born in Massena, NY, the 4th and youngest child of the late Dominic and Josephine (Trimboli) Carbone on April 22, 1949. She graduated from Holy Family High School in 1967 and then continued on to attend the State University College at Potsdam graduating with a degree in Secondary Education in English in 1971. Stephanie married her high school sweetheart and devoted husband Ralph G. Thibault on July 10, 1971 at St. Mary’s Church after which she began her 32 year career as an English teacher at Massena Central High School.

Stephanie’s first true love was her husband, and teaching soon became her second. She often spoke about the joy it brought her to have the ability to make an impact on a child’s life and make it better and brighter than they ever thought possible, as she did for many in her life. Stephanie enjoyed reading, spending time with her family and friends, vacationing in Myrtle Beach, going to the casino, playing Texas hold ‘em and cherishing every moment with her grandchildren. She was the source of strength for her family, a shoulder to lean on for her friends, and a fantastic dance partner to all. A loyal and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, she will be dearly missed by all of those who love her and the many people whose lives she touched.

Stephanie is survived by her husband Ralph G. Thibault of Massena, her son Brook M. Thibault and wife Amanda (Bertman) Thibault of Virginia Beach, VA, her daughter, Jordan L. Thibault of Massena, and two grandchildren, Bennett Michael and Clayton Ralph Thibault. Stephanie is also survived by a sister Marie Regan of Potsdam, NY, a brother Joseph Carbone and Christine Good of Skaneateles, NY, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

In addition to her parents, Stephanie was predeceased by a sister Joanne Trippany of Massena, NY, and brothers in-law Robert Regan of Potsdam, NY and Dale Thibault of Massena, NY.

Calling hours for Stephanie will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Massena on Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 11:00 AM until the time of funeral services at 1:00 PM with Rev. Severinus officiating.

Floral arrangements are more than welcome, as Stephanie’s love of flowers were prolific in nature.

Family and friends are welcome and encouraged to share memories, photos and online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

