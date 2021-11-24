Student groups celebrate ‘Friendsgiving’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One of the best things you can learn at school is how to be a good friend.

That lesson was on the menu at two area schools.

On Friday, high school special education students at St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES put together a Friendsgiving lunch.

They planned what they were going to have, did the shopping for ingredients, decorated the tables, and served one another a great meal.

Educators and therapists at the school say it was a chance to be grateful for the different strengths each student brings to the table and teach life skills while having fun.

Alexandria Bay's Pride Alliance Club hosted a Friendsgiving dinner Tuesday night. (Alexandria Bay Central School Pride Alliance Club)

Today's temperatures will be much warmer with mostly sunny skies. (WVVA WEATHER)

Meanwhile, at Alexandria Bay Central School, Friendsgiving dinner has another meaning.

For LGBTQ students the holiday isn’t always easy for children who haven’t “come out” at home or if they aren’t supported by their families.

The school’s Pride Alliance Club hosted a Friendsgiving of its own Tuesday night so those kids could enjoy a meal with their chosen family.

“Holidays oftentimes are tough for LGBTQ kids because it’s a time where they -- a lot of kids are in secret, they can’t talk about it in front of their family,” club co-advisor Katie Taylor said, “so this is their chance to be who they truly are and feel loved and supported, so that’s really our goal.”

Taylor says local restaurants prepared and donated the Friendsgiving food, including LGBTQ allies Garland City Beer Works and The Battlefield Eatery.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.