Advertisement

United Helpers plans to convert adult home into apartments

United Helpers plans to convert a former Ogdensburg adult home into apartments.
United Helpers plans to convert a former Ogdensburg adult home into apartments.(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - United Helpers plans to build a riverfront development and convert a former Ogdensburg adult home into apartments.

Land is being cleared now just off State Route 37 for a mixed-use development at the former Pythian Beach.

United Helpers has asked the city of Ogdensburg to extend water to the site.

United Helpers’ nursing home adjacent to the former adult home closed recently.

So far, there are no plans for reusing those buildings.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty B. Fuller, age 24, of Gouverneur, passed away on November 20, 2021 due to injuries received...
Ty B. Fuller, 24, of Gouverneur
COVID-19
COVID infection rates climb locally, mask mandate discussed
Lewis County General Hospital has a new logo, a new promise, and a new name.
Shambo moves practice from Harrisville to Beaver Falls
The electronic sign outside the South Jefferson school district, summer 2021.
South Jeff to be closed Tuesday, Nov 23rd
A father identifed as 34-year-old Vicente Robles faces a misdemeanor count of battery after he...
Caught on camera: Dad tackles referee during teen son’s soccer game

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Lung Cancer Awareness Month
Morning Checkup: Lung Cancer Awareness Month
"Maple & Mistletoe" in Croghan
Enjoy ‘Maple & Mistletoe’ in Croghan this weekend
South Jefferson girls' lacrosse standouts Ireland Morgia, Macy Shultz, and Karsyn Burnash sign...
Girls’ lacrosse standouts head to Division I
City fire crews were called to a fire at 121 William Street in Watertown Wednesday morning.
Fire breaks out at Watertown apartment building