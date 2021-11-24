United Helpers plans to convert adult home into apartments

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - United Helpers plans to build a riverfront development and convert a former Ogdensburg adult home into apartments.

Land is being cleared now just off State Route 37 for a mixed-use development at the former Pythian Beach.

United Helpers has asked the city of Ogdensburg to extend water to the site.

United Helpers’ nursing home adjacent to the former adult home closed recently.

So far, there are no plans for reusing those buildings.

