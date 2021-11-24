William E. Church, 61, of Redwood

William E. Church, 61, Route 37, passed away Friday evening, at the VA Hospital in Syracuse, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - William E. Church, 61, Route 37, passed away Friday evening, at the VA Hospital in Syracuse, NY.

He was born May 7, 1960 in Watertown, son of Edward and Wanda O’Dett Church. He graduated from Copenhagen High School.

He worked most of his life as a stone mason in the construction industry. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Marriages to Marie Stogen and Amy Side, both ended in divorce.

He is survived by his stepmother, Linda Church, Copenhagen, NY, two sons, William “Scott” Church, Utica, NY and Ryan Church and his companion, Jenna Matice, Redwood, NY, two daughters, Kimberly Smith, Utica, NY and Mindy Bartlett, Carthage, NY, five brothers, Jeff (Ruth) Parks, Watertown, NY, James Church, Tennessee, Daniel (Kathy) Church, Copenhagen, NY, Rusty (Carol) Church, Copenhagen, NY, and Michael (Loryann) Church, Harrisville, NY, two sisters, Cindy Parks, Watertown, NY and Cheryl (Pat ) Lynch, Fort Mitchell, Alabama, and many grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Zena Worthington.

A celebration of life gathering will be held Saturday, November 27th, from 2-6 pm, at the Redwood Fire Hall.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

