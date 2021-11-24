Advertisement

With Thanksgiving almost here, local bakers busy

One of the many pumpkin pies baked in advance of Thanksgiving.
One of the many pumpkin pies baked in advance of Thanksgiving.(Source: WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Local bakers have been up to their elbows in pie orders, ahead of Thanksgiving.

At Chrissy Beanz bakery in Sackets Harbor, hundreds of pastries have gone into the ovens and out the door.

“We’ve been baking up a complete storm,” said Sarah Radmanovic, Chrissy Beanz owner. “We’ve done, I think, 30 pies, all sorts of cookies, pumpkin rolls, cinnamon rolls. You name it, we’ve been here sun up till sun down the past three days.

Even with the frenzy to fill the orders, workers say it’s awesome to see customers support local bakeries.

“They’re not just supporting huge corporations, they’re supporting us individually,” said Shannon Balcon, the lead baker.

Radmanovic says with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday this weekend, it’s another opportunity for people to ‘shop local’ for gifts and products.

