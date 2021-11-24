Advertisement

WWE superstar attacked by fan during ‘Raw’ show

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pro wrestlers are used to getting pummeled in the ring, but one superstar took a shot outside the ring from a spectator.

The whole thing was caught on camera. Seth Rollins was hit with the unscheduled smackdown as he was exiting the arena during a “WWE Raw” event Monday in Brooklyn.

Fans who shared video of the attack were left in disbelief, as security quickly broke up the scuffle.

The spectator was arrested and hit with multiple charges, including attempted assault.

A statement was released from the WWE, saying the company takes the safety of all its performers very seriously.

As for Rollins, police say he was left with a swollen lip but refused medical assistance.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City fire crews were called to a fire at 121 William Street in Watertown Wednesday morning.
Several displaced following Watertown apartment building fire
Ty B. Fuller, age 24, of Gouverneur, passed away on November 20, 2021 due to injuries received...
Ty B. Fuller, 24, of Gouverneur
COVID-19
COVID infection rates climb locally, mask mandate discussed
COVID vaccine
Area hospitals lose 100+ unvaccinated workers after religious exemption ruling
Lewis County General Hospital has a new logo, a new promise, and a new name.
Shambo moves practice from Harrisville to Beaver Falls

Latest News

JCC social work program
Social work master’s degree offered through JCC
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated
This undated photo provided by Subway, shows Peter Buck, co-founder of the Subway Sandwich...
Subway sandwich chain co-founder Peter Buck dies at 90
WWE superstar Seth Rollins took a hit outside the ring when he was attacked by a spectator at...
Take a Look at This: WWE superstar attacked at show; deer in school classroom