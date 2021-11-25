Fort Drum helps soldiers feel a little more at home with Thanksgiving dinner

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - While many get to sit down and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with their families this holiday season, some career choices take people away from those yearly traditions.

One 10th Mountain Division soldier on Fort Drum said he misses the days when he was able to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal with his family. But he understands the oath he took when he enlisted.

“You can’t always get what you want,” said Private First Class Elmer Allgyer. “You know you have to sacrifice some things sometimes for the greater good.”

Allgyer is one of thousands of 10th Mountain Division soldiers who find themselves in the same situation. So, Fort Drum did its best to make them feel more at home for the holidays, by serving up meals at the McGrath Sports Complex on base.

“It means a lot. The fact they had this event for people who weren’t able to go home to spend time with their families, it’s really nice to sit down together and have a nice meal,” said Inajah Ghaskin, a military spouse.

The event takes several months of planning, catered to feed more than 1,000 soldiers.

Last year, the dinner was a “drive-thru” because of COVID-19. Event organizers said being together this year made the event all the more special.

“We were so excited to finally be able to come in and actually talk to people, have them sit down, and eat,” said Pauline Beck, with the Family and Morale Recreation Division. “We’re just so excited for everyone to be here.”

Beck said they also offered take-out for those who found themselves working on the holiday. She said they planned on serving meals until they ran out of food.

The goal, Beck said, to make sure every person who walked through the door could enjoy Thanksgiving in whatever way they saw fit.

