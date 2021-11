POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Howard D. King, “Don”, 93, retired Police Chief with the Potsdam Police Department, and resident of State Highway 72, passed away early Wednesday morning, November 24, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam and are incomplete at this time.

