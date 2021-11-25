Hundreds build up appetites at annual Turkey Day Run

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Hundreds of people hit the ground running Thursday morning for a Watertown Thanksgiving Day tradition.

After a virtual run last year due to the pandemic, around 600 runners and walkers took part in this year’s annual Watertown Family YMCA Turkey Day Run.

Some completed a 5K while others took a 2.2-mile route. The YMCA’s Shawna Cutuli says the race has brought the community together for 38 years.

“It’s really about the community coming together,” she said, “getting some exercise in before they eat those turkey dinners.”

This is the 10th year Patrick O’Brien ran in the event.

“This is a great community-wide event-type, where family get together and have a great run and, you know, get together, catch up, and talk,” he said.

Prizes were given out for the top-three men, women, and age-group finishers.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.