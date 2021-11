POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - James A. Pleau, 80, a resident of Mechanic Street, passed away Monday afternoon, November 22, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however there will be no services at this time.

