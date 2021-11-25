Karen M. McVoy, 79, of Lowville

Karen M. McVoy, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home. (Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Karen M. McVoy, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021 in Castorland Union Cemetery, with Pastor David Shivers officiating. There are no calling hours. Contributions may be made in memory of Karen McVoy to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

Karen is survived by her children, Beth (Jeremy) Spraggs of Ballston Spa; Tara Bailey of Beaver Falls; and Leslie (Duane) Streeter of Beaver Falls; a sister, Kathy Gowing of Lowville; five grandchildren, Andee and Calla Morrison, Emily Spraggs, Natalie and Rachel Streeter; and several cousins. She is predeceased by her husband, Thomas J. McVoy.

Karen was born on September 30, 1942 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of the late Burnell and Mary Ransier, and graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School in 1960. On November 29, 1985, she married Thomas J. McVoy. He passed away on July 10, 1992. She worked at Lewis County Court House as Commissioner of Board of Elections for several years, until her retirement.

Karen enjoyed organizing bingo trips, and was involved with the baby show at the Lewis County Fair for many years. Karen was a member of the Lowville American Legion Honor Guard for several years. Condolences may be shared online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.