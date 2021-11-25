Advertisement

Many big box retailers, Salmon Run Mall closed Thanksgiving night

Don’t plan on getting a head start on Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving night, several big box retailers aren’t open this year.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Don’t plan on getting a head start on Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving night, several big box retailers aren’t open this year.

In the past, some stores would open Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving night, but many retailers this year and last wanted to give employees a break from the shopping frenzy to enjoy time with family.

Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Kohls, and JC Penney are among some of the stores that will be closed Thursday night.

Salmon Run Mall in the town of Watertown will also be closed.

