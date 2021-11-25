A mild Thanksgiving

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Much of the day should be dry and mild.

We could see a little rain in the morning and again toward the end of the day, but mostly, we’ll just have cloudy skies.

Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Rain moves in overnight and temperatures only drop to around 40.

It will turn colder during the day Friday, so rain could mix with – or change to – snow.

In some places, the snow could be heavy. There’s a winter storm watch from 10 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday for southeastern St. Lawrence County and parts of the Adirondacks.

It will be cooler – the low to mid-30s – Saturday through Wednesday. It will be partly sunny with a small chance of snow each day.

