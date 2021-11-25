A mild Thanksgiving
Published: Nov. 25, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Much of the day should be dry and mild.
We could see a little rain in the morning and again toward the end of the day, but mostly, we’ll just have cloudy skies.
Highs will be in the mid-40s.
Rain moves in overnight and temperatures only drop to around 40.
It will turn colder during the day Friday, so rain could mix with – or change to – snow.
In some places, the snow could be heavy. There’s a winter storm watch from 10 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday for southeastern St. Lawrence County and parts of the Adirondacks.
It will be cooler – the low to mid-30s – Saturday through Wednesday. It will be partly sunny with a small chance of snow each day.
