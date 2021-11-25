Advertisement

Ogdensburg correctional officers ordered to new assignments next month

Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Ogdensburg Correctional Facility(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - We’re learning that 50 correctional officers from the Ogdensburg Correctional Facility will need to report for their new assignments on December 16, just nine days before Christmas.

State Sen. Patty Ritchie said in a statement, “For many, this undoubtedly means uprooting their families and leaving the community they love, right in the middle of the holiday season.”

In the statement, Ritchie took Gov. Kathy Hochul to task. Hochul ordered the prison closed earlier this month.

“I, and many others in our community, have a question for her – is closing Ogdensburg Correctional Facility and ripping 268 jobs out of our community ‘fighting like hell’ for us?”

Hochul had pledged to “fight like hell” for New Yorkers when she took office in August.

“When I heard news of this, I was reminded of when the former governor, last year, callously announced the closure of Watertown Correctional Facility just three days before Christmas,” Ritchie said. “I didn’t think it was possible for someone to be more cruel than that, but unfortunately, Governor Hochul has demonstrated she’s capable of it.”

The prison is set to close officially in March.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID vaccine
Area hospitals lose 100+ unvaccinated workers after religious exemption ruling
jail
NY prison chief: assaults behind bars ‘extremely disturbing,’ ‘sheer savagery’
City fire crews were called to a fire at 121 William Street in Watertown Wednesday morning.
Apartment building, damaged by fire, faces condemnation
COVID-19
COVID infection rates climb locally, mask mandate discussed

Latest News

Old bridge gets new life in Hopkinton
Old bridge gets new life in Hopkinton
With Thanksgiving almost here, local bakers busy
With Thanksgiving almost here, local bakers busy
NY prison chief: assaults behind bars ‘extremely disturbing,’ ‘sheer savagery’
NY prison chief: assaults behind bars ‘extremely disturbing,’ ‘sheer savagery’
United Helpers plans to convert adult home into apartments
United Helpers plans to convert adult home into apartments