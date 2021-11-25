Advertisement

Pre-Thanksgiving tradition helps area volleyball teams hone skills

By Mel Busler
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The high school winter sports season is set to begin games in earnest in a few days.

One of those sports, volleyball. A group of Frontier League teams got together Wednesday.

It’s become a right of the day before Thanksgiving, although it went on hiatus last year because of COVID.

It’s the multi-team scrimmage at Watertown High School.

Matchups got underway at 8 a.m. with Watertown coach Robin Boomhower once again hosting the event.

Teams from Lowville, Beaver River, Thousand Islands, General Brown, Indian River, and host Watertown took part.

For the coaches, it was a chance to see their teams against different opponents in actual game situations.

For these teams, it all begins for real next week.

