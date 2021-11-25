Running for a good cause at the Gregory P. Wiley Memorial Turkey Trot in Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Community members hit the ground running this Thanksgiving in Cape Vincent, for the Gregory P. Wiley Memorial Turkey Trot!

The trot got folks moving, and donating for a good cause.

Not only did the event honor longtime Cape Vincent resident Gregory Wiley, it also honored Carthage teen Tyler Christman, who died in September after suffering a head injury during a football game.

Money donated went in part to a scholarship fund in Tyler’s name.

Loved ones of Wiley said he would have been touched by Tyler’s story, so it felt right to include him in the annual run.

Even before the donations were tallied, the trot raised $4,000 in registration fees.

