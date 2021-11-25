Advertisement

Running for a good cause at the Gregory P. Wiley Memorial Turkey Trot in Cape Vincent

Community members hit the ground running this Thanksgiving in Cape Vincent, for the Gregory P....
Community members hit the ground running this Thanksgiving in Cape Vincent, for the Gregory P. Wiley Memorial Turkey Trot!(Sarah Hilliker)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Community members hit the ground running this Thanksgiving in Cape Vincent, for the Gregory P. Wiley Memorial Turkey Trot!

The trot got folks moving, and donating for a good cause.

Not only did the event honor longtime Cape Vincent resident Gregory Wiley, it also honored Carthage teen Tyler Christman, who died in September after suffering a head injury during a football game.

Money donated went in part to a scholarship fund in Tyler’s name.

Loved ones of Wiley said he would have been touched by Tyler’s story, so it felt right to include him in the annual run.

Even before the donations were tallied, the trot raised $4,000 in registration fees.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Ogdensburg correctional officers ordered to new assignments next month
COVID vaccine
Area hospitals lose 100+ unvaccinated workers after religious exemption ruling
jail
NY prison chief: assaults behind bars ‘extremely disturbing,’ ‘sheer savagery’
City fire crews were called to a fire at 121 William Street in Watertown Wednesday morning.
Apartment building, damaged by fire, faces condemnation

Latest News

Don’t plan on getting a head start on Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving night, several big...
Many big box retailers, Salmon Run Mall closed Thanksgiving night
It’s that time of year again! Viewing for the annual Festival of Trees fundraiser begins Friday.
Viewing for Festival of Trees fundraiser begins Friday
Year after year, a Natural Bridge church works to give the entire community a happy...
Twenty years strong: Natural Bridge church continues a Thanksgiving tradition
While many get to sit down and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with their families this holiday...
Fort Drum helps soldiers feel a little more at home with Thanksgiving dinner