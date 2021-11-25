Thanksgiving Eve, back & better than ever

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - The fridge was full. And the beers, cracked.

Spook Hill Bar and Grill in Adams Center was getting ready Wednesday night to party like its 2019.

”We’re really excited to get back into it,” bar manager Megan Metheney said.

After a mellow year in 2020 because of COVID-19, Thanksgiving Eve is back and better than ever.

“We have a really great band on tonight, they’re playing 8 to 11,” Metheney said. “We have the appropriate amount of staff on and we’re ready to take it head on.”

Thanksgiving Eve is a time for old friends who are back home for the holidays to catch up and share some drinks.

Spook Hill had 12 bottles of liquor delivered just for Wednesday night.

”Anytime that we get to have a big party and celebrate with people, especially coming home from the holidays, is awesome,” Metheney said.

And as fun as it is to share a few beverages with a few old friends, Metheney says it’s important to make smart decisions.

”While we want everyone to get together and dance and party and have a good time,” she said, “we also want everyone to get home safely tonight too, because it’s a holiday tomorrow to spend time with family.”

And, of course, eat some turkey.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.