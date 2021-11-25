Advertisement

Thanksgiving Eve, back & better than ever

By Lexi Bruening
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - The fridge was full. And the beers, cracked.

Spook Hill Bar and Grill in Adams Center was getting ready Wednesday night to party like its 2019.

”We’re really excited to get back into it,” bar manager Megan Metheney said.

After a mellow year in 2020 because of COVID-19, Thanksgiving Eve is back and better than ever.

“We have a really great band on tonight, they’re playing 8 to 11,” Metheney said. “We have the appropriate amount of staff on and we’re ready to take it head on.”

Thanksgiving Eve is a time for old friends who are back home for the holidays to catch up and share some drinks.

Spook Hill had 12 bottles of liquor delivered just for Wednesday night.

”Anytime that we get to have a big party and celebrate with people, especially coming home from the holidays, is awesome,” Metheney said.

And as fun as it is to share a few beverages with a few old friends, Metheney says it’s important to make smart decisions.

”While we want everyone to get together and dance and party and have a good time,” she said, “we also want everyone to get home safely tonight too, because it’s a holiday tomorrow to spend time with family.”

And, of course, eat some turkey.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID vaccine
Area hospitals lose 100+ unvaccinated workers after religious exemption ruling
jail
NY prison chief: assaults behind bars ‘extremely disturbing,’ ‘sheer savagery’
City fire crews were called to a fire at 121 William Street in Watertown Wednesday morning.
Apartment building, damaged by fire, faces condemnation
COVID-19
COVID infection rates climb locally, mask mandate discussed

Latest News

Area volleyball teams got together Wednesday to help them prepare for the beginning of the...
Pre-Thanksgiving tradition helps area volleyball teams hone skills
Wake Up Weather
A mild Thanksgiving
Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Ogdensburg correctional officers ordered to new assignments next month
Celebrating Thanksgiving Eve