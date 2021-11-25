Travis L. Douillet, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Travis L. Douillet, are greatly sadden to announce the passing of their son Wednesday evening, at his family home unexpectedly. The family has entrusted the arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home of Massena. As per the family’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours or services. A full obituary to follow in next publication.

