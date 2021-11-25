Twenty years strong: Natural Bridge church continues a Thanksgiving tradition

NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Year after year, a Natural Bridge church works to give the entire community a happy Thanksgiving. A twenty-year labor of love everyone is thankful for.

The Seventh Day Adventist Church has been able to keep a two-decade tradition of feeding the community on the holiday. This year, it’s Thanksgiving on-the-go.

It’s a tradition Kassandra Gill is thankful for.

“It’s helpful around this time of year. We spend a lot of money. So, with six kids, it’s helpful,” Gill said.

Passing out meals for so many years has deepened organizer Pam Hebert’s appreciation for the day.

“This dinner has actually made Thanksgiving my favoirte holiday, because it’s really about giving back and being thankful,” Hebert said.

Hebert expected at least 100 meals to hit the road by the end of the day. She said some are taking home a Thanksgiving feast they otherwise wouldn’t have had.

“A lot of these people aren’t able to cook a big meal,” Hebert said. “It takes a lot of work to put a meal like this together. So, I think that’s what they really appreciate is that, they’re not able to do it but they can still celebrate the holiday.”

For Gill, the church’s work means less time cooking, and more time with family.

“We’re making those memories of just having dinner together with my kids. So, it’s a good memory for them,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.