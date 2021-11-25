Viewing for Festival of Trees fundraiser begins Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s that time of year again! Viewing for the annual Festival of Trees fundraiser begins Friday.

The fundraiser benefits Samaritan Medical Center and children’s scholarships through the Watertown YMCA by auctioning off decorated trees.

If you want to bid on a tree, you can do so during a silent auction online, or during a live auction on December 3rd. The auction will be aired on our sister station, WNYF Fox 28.

If you just want to admire the trees, and vote on your favorites, you can check them out at the former Bon Ton store at the Salmon Run Mall.

The festival lasts through December 4th. All of the trees are decorated and donated by community members.

