Advertisement

Viewing for Festival of Trees fundraiser begins Friday

It’s that time of year again! Viewing for the annual Festival of Trees fundraiser begins Friday.
It’s that time of year again! Viewing for the annual Festival of Trees fundraiser begins Friday.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s that time of year again! Viewing for the annual Festival of Trees fundraiser begins Friday.

The fundraiser benefits Samaritan Medical Center and children’s scholarships through the Watertown YMCA by auctioning off decorated trees.

If you want to bid on a tree, you can do so during a silent auction online, or during a live auction on December 3rd. The auction will be aired on our sister station, WNYF Fox 28.

If you just want to admire the trees, and vote on your favorites, you can check them out at the former Bon Ton store at the Salmon Run Mall.

The festival lasts through December 4th. All of the trees are decorated and donated by community members.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Ogdensburg correctional officers ordered to new assignments next month
COVID vaccine
Area hospitals lose 100+ unvaccinated workers after religious exemption ruling
jail
NY prison chief: assaults behind bars ‘extremely disturbing,’ ‘sheer savagery’
City fire crews were called to a fire at 121 William Street in Watertown Wednesday morning.
Apartment building, damaged by fire, faces condemnation

Latest News

Don’t plan on getting a head start on Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving night, several big...
Many big box retailers, Salmon Run Mall closed Thanksgiving night
Community members hit the ground running this Thanksgiving in Cape Vincent, for the Gregory P....
Running for a good cause at the Gregory P. Wiley Memorial Turkey Trot in Cape Vincent
Year after year, a Natural Bridge church works to give the entire community a happy...
Twenty years strong: Natural Bridge church continues a Thanksgiving tradition
While many get to sit down and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with their families this holiday...
Fort Drum helps soldiers feel a little more at home with Thanksgiving dinner