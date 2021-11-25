Advertisement

Watertown Salvation Army serves hundreds of free meals this Thanksgiving

By Brendan Straub
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Hundreds of meals flew out the doors of the Watertown Salvation Army this Thanksgiving.

Volunteers were hard at work putting together the “Turkey Day” dinners, allowing community members to drive-up or walk in to claim a free meal. They also delivered to those who were unable to travel.

Even before the doors opened at 11 a.m., more than 400 meals were pre-ordered, helping the Salvation Army reach its goal of serving 800 meals.

The posts’ newest captains say transitioning into this annual city tradition was easy, thanks to those who have stepped up to help.

“It’s really amazing to come to a community where there is nothing for us to do. That’s a great problem to have. To have so many volunteers that we just sit in the background and do the other stuff, it’s really nice to see the community come together to provide such support for so many people,” said Captain Elizabeth Nicoll.

Nicoll says the day wouldn’t be possible without food donations from Renzi Foodservice and other sponsors, like Northern Credit Union and Pepsi.

As the post transitions into the Christmas season, officials are looking for volunteers for the annual Red Kettle Campaign. To sign up, click here.

