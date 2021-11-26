Be careful if you’re out & about today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures will drop and rain will change to snow today.

That could make travel difficult at times.

Temperatures started around 40 in many places and into the mid-30s in others. It will become breezy and temperatures will drop to the low 30s by afternoon. Winds could gust to 35 miles an hour.

There’s a winter weather advisory for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties that’s already in effect and ends at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

There’s a winter storm warning for southeastern St. Lawrence County and most of Franklin County from 1 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday.

A winter weather advisory for the rest of St. Lawrence County will also be from 1 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday.

And be careful if you’re heading south. A winter weather advisory for central New York is in effect until 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will all be partly sunny with highs in the low 30s. There’s a small chance of snow on Sunday.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow each days. Highs will be in the mid-30s on Tuesday and Wednesday and around 40 on Thursday.

