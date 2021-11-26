Black Friday is back, but different than years past

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the biggest shopping day of the year. Black Friday is back and shops were bustling with bargain hunters.

At Salmon Run Mall, crowds were consistent, but noticeably smaller than years past. There were plenty of sales, but fewer lines out the door. Some people we spoke with say it’s nice to get their Christmas shopping done without feeling overwhelmed. Others just enjoy getting out and seeing what’s on sale.

“We’re shopping and it’s fun because we like to spend money,” said shopper Madison Schulte. “Yeah, we really do.”

As for retail workers, the day was steady and busy. Some do say Black Friday has evolved- a strong day for sales, but lacking the massive, sometimes overwhelming crowds of the past.

“Definitely going down a lot,” said Jimmy Jazz employee Michelle Gonzales. “People are big fans of Cyber Monday. Especially with COVID, people don’t want to expose themselves.”

On deck this weekend is “Small Business Saturday,” where locally-owned stores offer discounts and specials.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.