Charles H. “Charlie” Alexander, 96, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Charles H. “Charlie” Alexander. 96, of State Highway 68 , Canton, died peacefully at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg after a brief stay.

Among his survivors are his wife Margaret (Norton) Alexander; a son Charles Alexander; two daughters Rebecca McDaniel and Christine Whitman; and four grandchildren.

An obituary will appear as soon as available.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.